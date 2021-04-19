Month-over-month increase in slot revenue at Connecticut’s casinos

Connecticut’s tribal casinos reported higher revenues during March compared with February.

Foxwoods, which is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, reported $29.7 million in slot revenues last month, an increase from the $22.5 million haul recorded in February.

Mohegan Sun, which is owned and operated by the Mohegan Tribal Nation, recorded $43.4 million in slots revenue in March, up from the $32.7 million in February.

The casinos are on sovereign tribal lands and were not required to observe Gov. Ned Lamont’s March 2020 executive orders on the closing of nonessential businesses as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, both casinos voluntarily shut down for the first time in their respective histories and reopened in June 2020 with limited admission capacity.

The casinos are required to channel 25% of slot revenues into Connecticut’s general fund. Foxwoods provided $7.4 million to the state last month while Mohegan Sun said it paid $10.9 million.