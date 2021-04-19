Fairfield County Q1 office leasing down 34%

Leasing activity in Fairfield County’s commercial office market during the first quarter of this year totaled 371,100 square feet, according to data released by CBRE. This marks a 34% decline from the fourth quarter of 2020 while being 32% below the five-year quarterly average.

The availability rate rose for the fifth consecutive quarter to 26.6% up 10 basis points (bps) from the prior quarter and is up 290 bps from a year ago. The county’s average asking lease rate was $35.10 per square foot, virtually unchanged from the previous quarter and up 2% from the first quarter of 2020. The quarterly net absorption of -16,048 square feet was an improvement from the -359,774 square foot level recorded in the previous quarter.

Four transactions accounted for 40% of all of the first quarter’s leasing activity: Digital Currency Group’s 45,800-square-foot lease at 290 Harbor Drive in Stamford, Elliot Capital Management’s 40,000-square-foot sublease at 600 Steamboat Road in Greenwich, Acme United Corp.’s 34,182-squre-foot sublease at 1 Waterview Drive in Shelton and iCapital Networks’ 27,459-square-foot sublease at 2 Greenwich Plaza in Greenwich.

Transactions under 10,000 square feet accounted for 35% of the first quarter’s leased square footage. The first quarter’s total leased square footage totaled 128,100 square feet.

Among the major subsectors, the Greenwich Central Business District recorded 120,452 square feet of leasing activity, a 312% increase quarter-over-quarter and its highest quarterly leasing total since the fourth quarter of 2017. Greenwich CBD’s leasing total accounted for up 32% of all Fairfield County leasing activity during the first quarter.

In comparison, the Stamford CBD recorded 98,006 square feet of leasing activity in the first quarter, a 26% drop from the previous quarter and 50% below the five-year quarterly average.

Two deals accounted for 34% of the submarket total: Wiggin & Dana LLP’s 15,123-square- foot lease at 281 Tresser Blvd. and the completion of the PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 19,020-square-foot lease at 263 Tresser Blvd.

Fairfield County’s overall average asking in the first quarter was $35.10 per square foot, nearly identical to the previous quarter and up 2% from the prior year. The Greenwich CBD saw a 3% increase in average asking rent, which was the sole rent increase in the county’s submarkets, with the others recording flat or declining rents.