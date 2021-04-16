New hotel opens it doors in downtown White Plains

A new hotel is in the process of a phased opening at 3 Renaissance Square in downtown White Plains, where the Ritz-Carlton hotel had been located. The new hotel is The Opus, Westchester, an Autograph Collection hotel. It’s managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, which operates more than 100 hotels and resorts in the U.S. and Canada.

The new facility features 146 guestrooms, including 38 luxury suites. It opened for business yesterday; such facilities as the lobby bar and rooftop pool are expected to be phased in over the next week. The Opus has an association with Marriott International, which is accepting online reservations for rooms at the hotel.

Elizabeth Andrews, the hotel’s general manager, said, “From the moment they walk through the doors, guests will be treated to a strong sense of community and connection fostered through social spaces, a warm design aesthetic, and highly attuned service.”

The hotel’s rooftop restaurant, Kanopi, is under the direction of Chef Anthony Goncalves. It offers fine dining in a setting 42 floors above street level with views of the New York City skyline, Hudson Valley and Long Island Sound.

The Opus will feature 10,000 square feet of event space on its second level.