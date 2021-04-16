First-ever concert at Bridgeport amphitheater set for Aug. 20

Country music duo Brothers Osborne will be the inaugural act at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport.

Preshow ticket sales for the Aug. 20 concert are set to begin on April 20, with general public ducats going on sale on April 27.

The 5,700-seat amphitheater – formerly the Ballpark at Harbor Yard, at 500 Broad St. – had originally planned to open last summer, but was shuttered in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with the Business Journal earlier this year, the venue’s developer and principal Howard Saffan noted: “There are still a lot of acts that don’t want to go on the road this year,” due to health safety concerns and questions about recouping the costs associated with touring.

The Amphitheater has booked several graduation ceremonies for next month, Saffan said.

Brothers Osborne, consisting of John and T.J. Osborne, made news earlier this year when T.J. announced he was gay, making him the first openly gay artist signed to a major country music label (EMI Records Nashville).

The act has received five Academy of Country Music Awards, four Country Music Association Awards, and seven Grammy nominations.