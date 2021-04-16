Connecticut added 5,400 jobs in March

Connecticut recorded a growth of 5,400 jobs in March, a 0.3% uptick from February but 6.1% below the March 2020 levels, according to new data from the state’s Department of Labor.

Connecticut has recovered 176,400 nonfarm jobs, or 60.3%, of the 292,400 positions that were lost at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown in March and April 2020. The state’s unemployment rate is now 8.3%, compared to the national rate of 6%.

Private sector employment grew by 5,000 positions (0.4%) to 1.35 million in March, down 6.2% from the previous year, while the government supersector added 400 jobs (0.2%) last month, but was still down by 5.6% positions over the year.

Within Fairfield County, the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk corridor saw 1,100 new jobs and the Greater Danbury area added 200 jobs.

“Jobs have now increased for three consecutive months and growth has accelerated” said Patrick Flaherty, acting director of the Office of Research at the Connecticut Department of Labor. “Growth was broad-based including March gains in education, construction, manufacturing, accommodation and food service, and finance and insurance.”