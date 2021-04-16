Judge rules ex-Spring Valley mayor can run for office despite federal felony convictions

A judge has given the greenlight for a former Spring Valley mayor to run for office — despite her having been found guilty and imprisoned on federal fraud charges.

According to an Assoociated Press report, Noramie Jasmin can seek a return to her old job in the Democratic primary scheduled for June 22. Jasmin was convicted in 2015 on federal mail fraud and extortion charges and served for years in prison.

However, another Spring Valley official in a similar situation has been barred from participating in the upcoming primary. Vilair Fonvil, a former village trustee who was convicted on state charges of stealing $11,000 from a summer camp run by the village, will not be on the ballot.

A ruling by State Supreme Court Justice Paul Marx cited the differences in state and federal statutes in determining that Fonvil “is clearly and unequivocally ineligible” due to his state conviction, adding Jasmin’s federal convictions “do not disqualify her from running for office.”

Jasmin will be facing incumbent Mayor Alan Simon and former mayor Demeza Delhomme, who was jailed for contempt in 2014 in a dispute over a day camp.