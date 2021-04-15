SHU poll: Nearly two-thirds of CT residents support legalizing marijuana

About two-thirds of Connecticut residents support the legalization of recreational marijuana, according to the latest poll by Sacred Heart University.

The poll was conducted among 1,000 state residents between March 23 and 31, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.02%.

According to the survey, 65.7% of respondents support the legalization of recreational marijuana for users over the age of 21. In addition, 48.1% agreed the legalization would result in a significant increase in the number of individuals operating vehicles under the influence.

Seventy-seven percent of respondents said they believe marijuana has either “fewer effects” (42.4%) or “the same amount of effects” (34.6%) as alcohol – compared with over 71.8% in February. In addition, 72.3% of survey respondents indicated they believe marijuana has fewer effects than other drugs such as heroin, amphetamines and prescription pain medications.

If marijuana were legalized, 62.3% of those surveyed would support the erasure of criminal records for those previously convicted of recreational offenses/possession, consistent with 62.1% in February.

Other findings of the survey include: