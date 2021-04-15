First County Advisors founder Dave Metzgar retiring

Dave Metzgar, founder and leader of First County Advisors – the wealth management division of Stamford’s First County Bank – is retiring at the end of May.

Metzgar, who served as senior vice president/senior trust officer, founded First County Advisors more than 35 years ago to help clients maximize and manage wealth. Under his leadership, First County Advisors has grown to become a full-service provider of investment management and estate planning.

Taking over as the head of First County Advisors will be Charles B. Carroll Jr., who joined its senior management team in December 2020 following a decade as a director of sales partnerships at TD Ameritrade. Carroll will be tasked with growing the firm, securing investment partnerships and developing services “to enhance the client experience.”

In addition to the transition in leadership, which Metzgar will oversee, First County Advisors has hired Bob Long as vice president, relationship manager. Long, who joined First County Advisors from J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., will take over the management of Metzgar’s clients.

First County Bank has more than 220 employees and assets in excess of $1.7 billion.