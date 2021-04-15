New York restaurant and bar curfew extended to midnight

Restaurants and bars throughout New York state will be able to stay open until midnight starting April 19. The previous curfew shut them down at 11 p.m.

Earlier this month, the state lifted the curfew completely for entertainment establishments such as movie theaters and casinos. The restaurant curfew was last changed in February, when it was extended from 10 to 11 p.m.

Catered events, which previously had to be shut down at midnight, can now stay open until 1 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that horse and car races can allow spectators at 20% of the venue’s capacity.

Attendance is contingent upon attendees providing proof of Covid-19 vaccinations or a recent negative test. Mask-wearing and social distancing must continue to be followed.