CT publishes guide for starting a skilled trades career

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) has published a free 28-page guide for residents considering career opportunities in the skilled trades.

“A Career in the Trades: How to Get There and What to Expect” is available in seven languages – English, Spanish, Haitian Creole, Polish, Portuguese, Chinese and Korean – and covers subjects including apprenticeship programs, licensing requirements, finding a job, securing child care and planning for gaps in work.

The guide was produced by DCP with assistance from the Connecticut Department of Labor, the State Department of Education and tradespeople.

“We recognized a need for an accessible and comprehensive resource to encourage a broader group of people to pursue careers in the skilled trades,” Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull said.

“We also heard from women who worked in the trades who said people considering a career in the trades would benefit from basic information necessary to succeed in a skilled trade such as resources to assist with childcare, transportation and access to appropriate tools and safety clothing. We hope that these resources can help people pursue careers that lead to stable employment and higher wages.”