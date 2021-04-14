Home Health Care St. Joseph’s $3M renovated family health center opens in Yonkers

By
Peter Katz
-
St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Yonkers has opened its renovated and redesigned Family Health Center at 81 S. Broadway. The project represents an investment of $3 million, with half provided by the state and the other half provided by Saint Joseph’s.

From left, Jose Alvarado; St. Joseph’s Medical Center Board Member Sister Margaret Egan; Mike Spano; Andrea Stewart-Cousins; Michael Spicer; Sister Donna Dodge, president of the Sisters of Charity; medical center Board Chairman James J. Landy; Chris Johnson; medical center Board Member William Schneider; and Margaret Cusumano, vice president for patient care services and chief nursing officer.

Changes at the 8,000-square-foot center include an expanded area for laboratory services, enhanced triage examination area, redesigned procedure room and a room dedicated to patient education. Work is underway to create a space dedicated to telemedicine as well as a site for food pantry services.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, county Legislators Jose Alvarado and Chris Johnson and state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins were among the elected officials who joined with executives of Saint Joseph’s for a ribbon-cutting.

Spano said, “Improving the medical experience for our residents is a priority and this renovation further promotes the importance of health and wellness equity. Thank you to St. Joseph’s for being a leading community partner in Yonkers.”

Michael Spicer, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Medical Center, said that the renovated facility is a “testament to our ongoing commitment to providing the southwest Yonkers community with access to the highest quality healthcare that is close to their home.”

The hospital received funding from the state’s Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment  Program’s Capital Restructuring Financing Program. Grants from the program are intended for capital projects that will enhance the quality, financial viability and efficiency of the health care delivery system in New York.

