PGA Tour Superstore opening in White Plains

Specialty golf and tennis retailer PGA Tour Superstore is set to open a location in White Plains this month.

It will be in the Crossroads Shopping Center on Tarrytown Road, at the former Modell’s Sporting Goods store, and will open April 24. The store is its second New York location — the first is in Westbury, Long Island.

The store sells all things golf, for professionals and amateurs alike, including balls, clubs, clothing and tech products. Alongside material products, it offers lessons, club fitting, equipment repair services, virtual simulators and in-store putting greens. An array of tennis products will also be sold at the store.

Along with the White Plains location, PGA Tour Superstore is expanding to four more locations across the country, with its first in Virginia and three new ones in Texas. The stores will bring its total retail site count to 50.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of five brand new locations,” said Dick Sullivan, president and CEO of PGA Tour Superstore.

“Last year, a historic 6 million players either took up or returned to the game of golf, while at the same time as it was quickly recognized as a sport that provides ample time outdoors with natural social distancing. With these new locations, we look forward to serving everyone from beginners to well-seasoned avids to help them enjoy the game.”