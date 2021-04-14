NYMC disaster response center awarded $1M from state

New York Medical College (NYMC) in Valhalla will be receiving $1 million from New York state in support of its Center of Excellence in Precision Responses to Bioterrorism and Disasters. The center conducts training programs for hospitals, health systems, law enforcement, first responders, schools and businesses from throughout New York. The center operates within NYMC’s Center for Disaster Medicine.

“After an unprecedented year that continues to challenge individuals and communities, emergency preparedness has never felt more vital,” said Robert W. Amler, dean of NYMC’s School of Health Sciences and Practice and vice president of government affairs. “The increased funding enables us to ensure New Yorkers are properly informed and our first responders and health care providers are equipped with the training and resources they need to feel prepared.”

The state has been supporting the work of the center since 2017 when it initially pledged $500,000 in annual support. The amount coming from the state has incrementally increased since that time.

The center conducts research, informs the public and provides training for mass casualty incidents, natural disaster events and terrorism situations. It is funded through the New York State Division of Science, Technology and Innovation Program. This program is administered by Empire State Development with the objective of providing innovative and technologically-advanced workforce training and education.

State Sen. Peter Harckham, who was one of the officials working to secure the newly announced funding, said he thanks his colleagues in the Senate “for joining me to help fund this vital institution. Its disaster training programs benefit medical professionals and first responders across the state, making our communities safer as a result.”