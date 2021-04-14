Republicans hold Monroe House seat with Tony Scott victory

Monroe Republican Town Councilman Tony Scott has won the vacant state House seat in the 112th District, which includes Monroe and part of Newtown.

With 53.2% of the vote, Scott bested Democrat and Monroe board of education member Nicholas Kapoor (46.1%) and Independent Party candidate and former Newtown Selectman William Furrier (0.7%).

The seat became vacant when Rep. J.P. Sredzinski (R) resigned suddenly in February.

With Scott’s victory, the state House consists of 54 Republicans and 96 Democrats.

A special election to fill another vacancy – that of state Rep. Patricia Billie Miller (D-145th, Stamford) – will take place on April 27. Miller resigned after winning a special election in March to fill the state Senate seat formerly held by Carlo Leone. Leone resigned in January to serve as a special adviser to state Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti.

Vying for Miller’s vacated seat are Democrat Corey Paris and Republican J.D. Ospina.