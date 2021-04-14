Heritage Building, Stamford office property from 1850, listed at $4.8M

Stamford’s Heritage Building, a three-story office property constructed in 1850, has been listed for sale at $4.8 million.

The brick building at 184 Atlantic St. is adjacent to the Stamford Town Center Mall in the heart of the city’s commercial business district. The property spans more than 22,800 square feet and has 32 reserved parking spaces.

The Heritage Building was one of the offices of Silver Golub & Teitell LLP for the past 40 years and is being made available as a vacant offering that can either maintain a single-tenant setup or be reconfigured for multiple tenants.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets Group is the property’s listing agent.