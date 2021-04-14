BIC launches line of eco-friendly stationery products

Shelton-headquartered BIC has unveiled BIC ReVolution, the brand’s first line of eco-friendly stationery items.

The new product line is exclusively available at Target stores and Target.com and includes ball pens, correction tape, mechanical pencils and permanent markers. Each ReVolution product is made up of at least 50% recycled plastic and the paperboard used in the packaging is made from 100% recycled content and is entirely recyclable.

“We know today’s consumers are craving more options for recycled or recyclable products they can use every day,” said Mary Fox, general manager of BIC North America.

“This Earth Day, we’re proud to launch the BIC ReVolution line of stationery products, continuing BIC’s deeply rooted commitment to supporting the circular economy and transforming how we use plastic to better help serve the next generation.”