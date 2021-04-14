Former Greenwich property of IBM CEO Thomas Watson listed at $55M

The Greenwich property that was home to an IBM chief and later the residence of asset management executive Brett Barakett has taken the title of Fairfield County’s most expensive listing with a $55 million price tag.

Thomas J. Watson Jr., who was chairman and CEO of IBM from 1956 to 1971 and later served as U.S. ambassador to the Soviet Union, once owned a home on the 2.46-acre property at 100 Field Point Circle.

The property was sold by Watson’s widow in 2005 for $15.5 million to Barakett, chairman of Tremblant Capital Group, who demolished the original residence and built a new home.

Barakett, who is moving to Florida, is offering a stone Georgian-style home with eight bedrooms, nine full baths and two half-baths.

The property is within the gated Field Point Circle Association and includes 340 feet of private Long Island Sound shoreline with an electric-powered dock, a garage with an electric vehicle charging station, fruit and vegetable gardens, fruit tree orchards, two beehives and a chicken coop.

Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger sold his Greenwich mansion in January for $45 million after moving to Florida.