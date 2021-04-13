Mohegan Sun to host Miss America pageant through 2023

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment has signed a contract with the Miss America Organization (MAO) that will keep Miss America events and finals – including the 100th anniversary Miss America competition, which will be broadcast live in December – at the Mohegan Sun Arena for the next three years. Financial details were not released.

The finals, which historically had been held in Atlantic City, moved to Mohegan Sun in 2019.

“Miss America will now become one of Mohegan Sun’s largest annual events in terms of size, scope and reach, allowing us to continue to deliver world-class, unique experiences to all those who step through our doors,” said Mohegan Sun President and General Manager Jeff Hamilton.

“As a leading integrated entertainment resort with a state-of-the-art venue and innovative vision for hosting events, Mohegan is the ideal partner as we enter into our second century of service to America’s outstanding young women,” MAO President and CEO Shantel Krebs said.