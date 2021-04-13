Yard House enters Connecticut market via SoNo Collection

Yard House, a national restaurant-bar chain, has opened its first Connecticut location at The SoNo Collection in Norwalk.

According to the company, the space covers 12,000 square feet and includes two miles of beer lines between the bar and a glass-enclosed keg room that stores 3,000 gallons of beer. Yard House promotes itself as hosting the world’s largest selection of beers on tap.

The Norwalk location will have 100 beers for its patrons, including a trio from Fairfield County brewers: Bright Blonde Ale by Half Full Brewery in Stamford, Geobunny Hazy IPA by Nod Hill Brewery in Ridgefield and Road to Ruin Imperial IPA by Two Roads Brewing Co. in Stratford.