Home Fairfield Yard House enters Connecticut market via SoNo Collection

Yard House enters Connecticut market via SoNo Collection

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

Yard House, a national restaurant-bar chain, has opened its first Connecticut location at The SoNo Collection in Norwalk.

SoNo Collection Yard HouseAccording to the company, the space covers 12,000 square feet and includes two miles of beer lines between the bar and a glass-enclosed keg room that stores 3,000 gallons of beer. Yard House promotes itself as hosting the world’s largest selection of beers on tap.

The Norwalk location will have 100 beers for its patrons, including a trio from Fairfield County brewers: Bright Blonde Ale by Half Full Brewery in Stamford, Geobunny Hazy IPA by Nod Hill Brewery in Ridgefield and Road to Ruin Imperial IPA by Two Roads Brewing Co. in Stratford.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articleYorktown waives outdoor dining permit fees for the summer
Next articleConnecticut Green Bank plans second Green Liberty Bond issuance
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here