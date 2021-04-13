Connecticut Green Bank plans second Green Liberty Bond issuance

The Connecticut Green Bank will be issuing its 2021 Green Liberty Bond issuance to retail and institutional investors on April 21.

Green Liberty Bonds are offered in $1,000 increments and are modeled after World War II Series-E bonds. The bonds’ proceeds are used to finance infrastructure projects with climate and environmental benefits within the state’s green energy economy.

The first bond issuance took place in July 2020 and raised $16.7 million from investors across the country.

“We were very pleased by the response to our 2020 issuance of Green Liberty Bonds. In the midst of a global pandemic with so much uncertainty, the support of this new sub-category of green bonds that helps confront climate change was overwhelming,” said Bryan Garcia, president and CEO of the Connecticut Green Bank.

“We hope even more retail investors in Connecticut and nationwide are able to invest in green infrastructure with us this year.”