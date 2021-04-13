IBM dubs managed infrastructure services spinoff company Kyndryl

IBM announced that the name of the independent company created by the separation of its managed infrastructure services business will be Kyndryl.

According to the Armonk-headquartered IBM, Kyndryl is a combination of “Kyn” from the word “kinship” and “Dryl” from “tendril.”

The firm will be headquartered in New York City. Kyndryl CEO Martin Schroeter stated the decision to relocate outside of Westchester “underscores our commitment to the economic health of cities.” Kyndryl will absorb IBM’s more than 4,600 clients in 115 countries.

“Creating a name is just the start of our journey as a brand,” said Kyndryl Chief Marketing Officer Maria Bartolome Winans. “It will help identify us and support recognition, but the meaning of the name will be built and enhanced over time from our behaviors, aspirations and actions, and what we enable our customers to do. Our vision is to be the leading company that designs, runs and modernizes the critical technology infrastructure of the world’s most important businesses and institutions, ultimately powering human progress.

With the managed infrastructure services operations spun off, IBM will now concentrate on cloud computing and artificial intelligence solutions.