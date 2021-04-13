The NRP Group proposes active-adult housing on Colonial Terrace site in Cortlandt

The Colonial Terrace catering facility in Cortlandt could soon be demolished pending approvals, and a three-story, 135-unit multifamily residence for active adults to be called Overlook Terrace built in its place.

The NRP Group of Cleveland has partnered with Port Chester-based St. Katherine Group to develop the project on 8.7 acres at 119 Oregon Road. Overlook Terrace would be age-restricted, requiring at least one adult in a unit to be age 55 or over. No full-time medical care would be provided on the property.

In March of last year, a plan was submitted by Hawthorn Devco LLC to create a 155-unit Congregate Care Senior Living Facility on the site. That plan did not move forward.

The NRP Group is seeking a zoning change to allow an active adult residential community on the site’s current community commercial zone.

Attorneys David S. Steinmetz and Matthew J. Acocella of the White Plain-based law firm Zarin & Steinmetz wrote in a petition that while there would be a full demolition of the Colonial Terrace structure, The NRP Group and the St. Katherine Group intend to honor the history of the property by, among other things, maintaining a tree-lined entry drive and incorporating elements of Colonial Terrace history into the project.

The property was opened as a resort hotel in 1945 by Lillian and Oscar Levitz and then became a prime location for banquets and other events, especially weddings. It had been operated in recent years by the Levitzs’ daughter, Sheila, and her husband, Alan Drogy. The main building has two ballrooms, one seating 160 and the other seating 400. The property presently is owned by Terrace Management Inc.

The project would have approximately 96 one-bedroom and 39 two-bedroom units, according to the petition. There would be approximately 146 parking spaces. Amenities would include community room and fitness room spaces, communal patios, benches, landscaped gardens and walking paths. More than half of the property would be preserved to ensure sustainable development and create space for passive recreation.

The attorneys pointed out that the proposal is consistent with the goals of Cortlandt’s Comprehensive Plan, including the goal to “create a wide range of housing choices throughout the town that provide for the needs of an increasingly diverse population throughout all life stages.”

They also noted that at the time the 2016 Comprehensive Plan was being drafted many residents called for there to be more senior housing in the town.

“Residential development trends and demographics point toward an increased need for a broad range of housing to serve a varied range of incomes, ages and family types and meet the needs of residents of all abilities and in all life stages,” according to the Comprehensive Plan. “While the town continues to be dominated by single-family homes, the demand for multigenerational and more reasonably priced housing options is increasing.”

Vehicular access would be from Oregon Road, which is the main driveway for Colonial Terrace. A second existing connection that’s adjacent to homes in Waterbury Manor would be abandoned. The petition said that having one active entrance into the development from Oregon Road will minimize traffic impacts to neighbors in the Waterbury Manor neighborhood. An emergency access connection is proposed to Eton Downs.

The NRP Group was founded in 1994 and has developed and built more than 40,000 residential units in 16 states. It now manages more than 140 properties having more than 25,000 units in 11 states.

The St. Katherine Group operates in the United Kingdom as well as in the U.S. It started as a secured lender to developers but later progressed to funding, building and managing its own developments.