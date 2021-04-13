Yorktown waives outdoor dining permit fees for the summer

The town of Yorktown will waive fees for any restaurant or bar to obtain a permit for outdoor dining for the upcoming summer season.

The plan seeks to continue the success that it saw for Yorktown restaurants when it was implemented last year, when 23 permits or expansions of existing permits were issued.

“We were very pleased with the care and safety protocols that our local restaurateurs followed last year,” Yorktown Town Supervisor Matt Slater said.

“We also recognize that the pandemic recession isn’t over and that many of our local businesses are barely surviving. This fee waiver is just one of the efforts the town board hopes to roll out in the coming months to support our local economy.”

The town cited Nadine’s Restaurant as an example of a success that came from expanded outdoor dining last year. The restaurant opened a beer garden that could seat up to 100 guests.

“It basically saved my restaurant. Nobody wanted to be inside,” said Christian Schienle, owner of Nadine’s. “The way we built the garden was a big hit in Yorktown. I think this is going to be a trend that will stay.”

Last year, some municipalities in the county waived or significantly lowered fees for restaurants to apply for outdoor dining and sidewalk dining space.

Aside from Yorktown, Peekskill, New Rochelle and White Plains were among those that offered the break to restaurant and bar owners. Most towns also offered an expedited process for obtaining the outdoor dining permits.