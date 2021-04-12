Home Fairfield Greenwich mansion that is reportedly the Oreos’ birthplace listed at $15.9M

Greenwich mansion that is reportedly the Oreos’ birthplace listed at $15.9M

By
Phil Hall
-
Oreo Greenwich
78 Mayo Ave. in Greenwich. Photo courtesy Redfin

The Greenwich mansion that was reportedly the birthplace of the Oreo cookie has been listed for sale at $15.9 million.

The 10,000-square-foot residence at 78 Mayo Ave. dates back to 1886 and was originally the home of Horace A. Hutchins, a co-founder of the Standard Oil Co. and a business partner of John D. Rockefeller.

But the home’s claim to pop culture fame came when a subsequent owner – Adolphus W. Green, chairman of the National Biscuit Co., the forerunner of Nabisco – acquired the property as a summer home and used the kitchen to test new products, most notably the black-and-white Oreo cookie in 1912.

But Greenwich’s claim to cookie immortality is in dispute: Some sources place the Oreo’s origin in New York City, while others point out Green’s company did not develop the Oreo so much as they borrowed its distinctive black-and-white configuration from the popular Hydrox cookies that preceded it to market by four years.

Cookie history notwithstanding, the house is on a 1-acre property and has six bathrooms, 7 ½ bathrooms, a 51-foot by 22-foot pool with spa and cabana, and a geothermal HVAC system. The home was last sold in October 2013 for $6.45 million.

Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

