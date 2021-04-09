Ginsburg proposes mixed-use project at Peekskill train station

Martin Ginsburg’s Ginsburg Development Cos. is proposing a mixed-use project in Peekskill that would be across from the Metro-North Railroad station.

The building would be nine stories tall, but for zoning purposes the city calculates it as being shorter because some of the garage space would be underground. It would have 165 apartments, 40 hotel rooms, retail space and 351 parking spaces.

GDC already owns 307-329 Railroad Ave. and 304-330 South St. adjacent to the city’s commuter parking lot opposite the train station. GDC is asking to buy the 305 Railroad Ave. lot from the city for use in the project. Ginsburg plans to provide some public parking.

According to a memo from city planners, Ginsburg plans to market the building primarily to singles and couples who rely on Metro-North for commuting.

The building would include a base structure with three-and-a-half levels that contains public and private garage parking. The five stories above it are arranged in a three-tower configuration with the vertical rises set back somewhat from the edges of the base. Above the parking there would be retail space, then two stories of hotel rooms, then the residential units.

During a work session of the Peekskill Common Council, Ginsburg reminded the officials that this would be his seventh and most important project in the city.

“Peekskill I believe is a city of amazing potential,” Ginsburg said. “It has tremendous, wonderful diversity, it has a committed citizenry, but it does not have a successful history of market-rate development and it has had none in the waterfront or downtown area other than GDC developments.”

Ginsburg said that Peekskill’s decision to create a large waterfront park has left little property near the Hudson River for development. He said the city’s potential for a deep-water port with a waterfront park makes the Railroad Avenue area very important.

“A dramatic and important development at this location will radiate development energy to the important approach roads to Main Street and the downtown,” Ginsburg said.

Initial reaction to the proposal from council members appeared to be positive with suggestions that Ginsburg consider adding an affordable housing element, consider reducing the building’s height and work with the city to add more parking spaces for commuters.

Mayor Andre Rainey said that more information is needed about the proposal and he would be looking forward to the next discussion.