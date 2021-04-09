U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones sees support for SALT repeal

U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-17th) told a virtual news conference this morning that he expects the legislation for which he was an early sponsor — which would repeal the $10,000 cap on the deductibility of state and local taxes from federal income tax — will need to be attached to a piece of so-called “must-pass” legislation in order to make it through Congress.

When asked by the Business Journal for an update on where the SALT (state and local taxes) repeal legislation stood, Jones said, “As a practical matter in order to get this done in this 117th Congress, it will have to be part of a must-pass spending bill or reconciliation package. That is why you see so many of my colleagues saying, ‘I’m not going to vote for something that doesn’t address this.’

“I’ve continued, especially as a member now of the House Democratic leadership, to express my view that this has to be a top priority,” he added.

Jones pointed out that in the 17th Congressional District, which covers all of Rockland County and parts of central and northern Westchester, 43% of households saw their taxes go up by thousands of dollars when SALT was put into effect.

“When Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress imposed a $10,000 cap on the SALT deduction, that was the federal government going directly into the pockets of middle class people in Westchester and Rockland counties — and New Yorkers, really — and taking thousands of dollars out of their pockets,” Jones said. “In January, one of the first bills I introduced, including with Congressman Tom Suozzi (D-3rd) of Long Island, was called the SALT Deductibility Act.”

Jones noted that the legislation has bipartisan support.

“I’m optimistic that we will get this done,” Jones said. “Chuck Schumer in the Senate, the majority leader now, shares my view and so do so many people in Congress, including Republicans. I’m proud to have introduced the SALT Deductibility Act with my Republican friend on Long Island (Congressman) Andrew Garbarino (R-2nd).”

Jones also gave a briefing on the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, which he emphasized has more than $400 million available for his district, including direct funding for county governments and municipalities. Westchester County government is due to receive $187 million and Rockland County has been allocated $63 million.

He said three community health centers will share in about $73 million to help pay for Covid-19 vaccination efforts. Sun River Health in Peekskill has been allocated $46,878,250; Open Door Family Medical Center in Ossining is receiving $14,400,875; and Refuah Health Center in Spring Valley is due to get $11,808,625.

Jones said that he’s been visiting with business owners in his district and has held out his office as a resource to help them in applying for the various federal loan and grant programs that provide Covid relief and recovery funding.

“Some people needed to enlist accountants, some people had relationships with banks that helped them navigate the process,” Jones said. “But the fact is we know that too many people still have been left out because of the byzantine nature of applying for these loans.

“That is why we have sought to simplify that process legislatively,” he continued, “to expand the availability of funds so that everyone who is intended to benefit is able to benefit.”