IBM global study shows consumer optimism post-Covid

With a growing number of people getting vaccinated in the U.S. and across the globe, many are starting to consider life after the vaccine.

The IBM Institute for Business Value published a research brief on April 8 that detailed consumer willingness to partake in social events, in-person work, in-store retail and travel. It surveyed over 15,000 people in nine countries.

The data is contingent on respondents being vaccinated; it shows consumer preferences after vaccination.

As for the vaccination itself, 68% of people said they are confident in safety and effectiveness, and two-thirds said they plan to receive it when they are eligible.

Social events and venues

According to data from March 2021 included in the brief, consumers say they are overall more likely to visit a variety of communal venues, with data varying slightly by the age of respondents.

For live sporting events, 51% of respondents said they plan to attend after they are vaccinated. Forty-seven percent will visit museums, art galleries, amusement parks and live theater, along with 46% for movie theaters, more than they did during the pandemic.

Forty-three percent said they would go to gyms or fitness centers more often, and 34% said they would patronize restaurants and bars more often than in the past year.

Retail

While online retail orders boomed during the pandemic, many consumers show a desire to return at least partially to pre-pandemic in-person retail habits.

For consumers who want to continue to use online shopping as their primary shopping method, convenience is a main driver.

“While there will be a decline in the proportion of people using online shopping as their primary purchasing method once the vaccine is readily available, at least 1 in 5 consumers plan to primarily shop online in each product category,” IBM, headquartered in Armonk, noted.

Less than half of consumers visited malls and shopping centers during the pandemic; however, 73% of survey respondents said they would return once they are vaccinated.

In-store promotions and the ability to purchase local products that may not be available online are among the most compelling motivators cited for consumers to return to in-store retail.

Curbside grocery pickup will likely become much less common as people begin to feel more safe in stores again. Half of shoppers across all age groups will no longer utilize it for their primary method of shopping, the report found.

Travel

Travel in the U.S. declined by over 40% over the last year, especially for international and business travel. As vaccines become more widespread, however, travel is predicted to show some signs of recovery.

“Our survey found that roughly 1.5 times more vaccinated people expect to take an overnight trip in the next 6 months,” IBM said. Young people are about 62% more likely to travel than their above-55 counterparts during the first six months of being vaccinated.

About a quarter of respondents said they do not plan to travel at all in 2021, vaccinated or not. A quarter of people also said they will go on cruise ship vacations less than they did before the pandemic.

Car and plane travel will increase, according to the study.

“While 10% of respondents plan to use a personal vehicle less often after getting the shot, 47% say they will use it more,” the report stated. “Plane travel will also see a hike in demand, with 30% of people planning to fly more often — though this is offset by the 23% of respondents that plan to fly less.”

Work Habits

Workplace habits may have taken a permanent turn during the pandemic: Over 60% of employees want to keep their current work arrangement as it is.

If employee preferences are to be the deciding factor, hybrid models show the most popularity.

“For people who work from home, 44% want to continue doing so after they receive the vaccine, while 35% want to move to a hybrid model,” the report said. “For those working in a hybrid model, 57% want to continue and 43% want to try something new.”