Clean Air Group acquires Bioclimatic Air Systems

Clean Air Group Inc. has announced its acquisition of Bioclimatic Air Systems of Delran, New Jersey. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Clean Air Group, based in Fairfield, owns the AtmosAir Solutions bi-polar ionization technology which is installed in HVAC systems and emits ions into the air in occupied spaces. The AtmosAir Solutions technology is used in commercial properties, schools and airports around the world.

Bioclimatic Air Systems offers a multi-product portfolio with technology options including Ultraviolet-C (UVC), HEPA Filtration, needlepoint ionization, and other full-service solutions for air purification.

“We’re constantly seeking opportunities to grow and expand our offerings to provide the best solutions for healthy building environments,” said Steve Levine, president and CEO of AtmosAir and Clean Air Group. “We look forward to making an impact for our customers by empowering them to provide sustained healthy indoor environments for all.”