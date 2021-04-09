UConn to offer non-degree online courses in cannabis growing

The University of Connecticut has announced plans to offer two non-degree online courses in basic and advanced cannabis growing. The courses will be available to the public and do not require participants to be UConn registered students.

UConn, which has a campus in Stamford, made history in 2019 as the nation’s first university to offer a class on the fundamentals of cannabis horticulture. The new courses are being readied as Gov. Ned Lamont is advocating for the legalization of recreational marijuana.

“Faculty at the University of Connecticut have expertise across the cannabis spectrum – from cutting-edge research to legal and ethical issues, and cannabis-related entrepreneurship,” said Indrajeet Chaubey, dean of the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources. “There is tremendous demand from students and industry, and we’re happy to provide courses that can better prepare them for success.”

The introductory cannabis course will run from June 1 to July 2, while the second course covering cannabis production and industry will run from July 12 to August 13.