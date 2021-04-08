Jim Marpe won’t seek re-election as Westport first selectman

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe will not pursue a third term in the upcoming November election.

“It has been an honor to serve my community as its chief elected official for the past seven years,” the 74-year-old Republican said in a statement, “and I deeply appreciate the bipartisan support and encouragement I have received throughout that time.

“While the Westport Town Charter does not place term limits on our elected officials, my experience in the private sector taught me that every organization benefits from regular changes in senior leadership,” Marpe said.

During the remaining seven months of his term, “I will continue to focus on leading Westport safely out of the pandemic tunnel we have been in for the past year, as well as achieving or launching the initiatives that I have described in various budget and ‘state of the town’ presentations.

“When I first ran for election to the selectman’s office,” Marpe continued, “I committed to bringing a citizen-centric, professional management style to my responsibilities, and I assure you that will continue into November.”

Marpe was elected Westport first selectman in 2013, succeeding Gordon Joseloff, who died in 2020. Marpe defeated Democratic challenger Helen Garten, and petitioning candidates John Suggs and Timothy Elgin, in 2017.

Born and raised in Canton, Ohio, Marpe has lived in Westport since 1989. He retired as a senior partner in Accenture’s New York City office in 2002 after 32 years with the firm.

He was elected twice to the Westport Board of Education from 2005 to 2012, serving as its vice chairman from 2007 until he left the board. During his tenure, he led a community conversation project that resulted in the current Westport Education 2025 Strategy development and implementation. He was also a part of the team that negotiated a settlement that allowed permanent lighting on the Staples High School football field.

At the statewide level, Marpe was a member of the board of directors of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE) and was one of two CABE delegates to the Statewide Committee to upgrade teacher evaluations in 2012.

“Westport is incredibly fortunate to have such a collaborative, even keel statesman serving at the helm of their town government,” state Sen. Tony Hwang (R), whose 28th district includes Westport, said in a statement. “Jim Marpe has worked with residents and experts from all backgrounds to put Westport on sound fiscal footing, maintaining the highest education standards, while building on our town’s unique and wonderful quality of life.

“Westport is on a positive path forward, even in the face of the challenging and trying times, thanks to the collaborative leadership of Jim Marpe,” Hwang added.

“I want to thank the voters of Westport for allowing me the opportunity to have the special privilege of serving them in the first selectman’s office,” Marpe said. “I remain humbled by, and grateful for, the responsibility you have granted me.”