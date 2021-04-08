United Hebrew launches Willow Gardens expansion

A construction project has been launched with a ceremonial groundbreaking at United Hebrew of New Rochelle’s 7.5-acre campus.

The plan is to expand the Willow Gardens–The Patricia and Malcolm H. Lazarus Pavilion, which is devoted to caring for patients with cognitive impairment. The project involves adding 16 apartments on the garden level of the facility.

“The decision to expand memory care on United Hebrew’s campus was due, in large part, to ongoing community demand,” according to Rita Mabli, president and CEO of United Hebrew.

“Many families are struggling at home to care for loved ones diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia, especially with the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic. We’re meeting the need by providing more options for supportive, specialized care right here in Westchester.”

Longtime supporters of United Hebrew, Patricia and Malcolm Lazarus, after whom the pavilion is named, visited the facility to participate in the groundbreaking.

Construction is expected to be completed by January 2022. The expanded facility will be able to accommodate up to 69 residents.

In addition to the apartments, plans call for a secure outdoor garden area, an activity room for residents, a lounge area, and a state-of-the-art kitchen, where Willow Gardens’ executive chef Jahmal Guinyard will prepare meals for the residents.

“Our residents will have the freedom to explore beautiful indoor and outdoor spaces, all thoughtfully designed to give residents freedom to walk as they please,” said Nora O’Brien, executive director for Willow Gardens and Willow Towers at United Hebrew. “The areas are all laid out to be easy to navigate, encourage social interaction, and ease the anxiety so often experienced by those with dementia.”

The Willow Gardens facility opened in 2016. United Hebrew has been operating since 1919 and today serves more than 1,000 residents and clients daily. United Hebrew said that the new garden-level floor will offer a secure, comfortable residential setting that aims to preserve independence, promote self-confidence, and enrich the lives of people affected by dementia.

United Hebrew also cares for residents with cognitive impairment in its skilled nursing home and assisted living community. The organization’s three memory care communities are at or near capacity.

A 2021 report by the Alzheimer’s Association said that an estimated 6.2 million Americans age 65 and older currently are living with Alzheimer’s disease. The report said that one in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia.