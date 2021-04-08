Preleasing begins at Stamford’s Atlantic Station West

Preleasing has begun at Atlantic Station West, the second luxury residential tower at the Atlantic Station development at 355 Atlantic St. in downtown Stamford, according to RXR Realty.

Leasing will be handled by Greystar, with first occupancy expected in May.

The three-building luxury development Atlantic Station was conceived in 2016 and consists of two residential towers, as well as office and retail space. The first phase of the project was completed in January 2018 and includes 325 studio, one-, and two-bedroom rental units, 16,000 square feet of retail and 333 parking spaces. It is at over 90% occupancy.

The second tower, Atlantic Station West, is 547,328 gross square feet and consists of 325 studio, one-, and two-bedroom rental units and 48,000 square feet of retail. It includes the site of the historic Stamford Post Office building, which has been newly renovated to include a dog daycare, an early childhood facility and 30,000 square feet of single-tenant commercial space.

Dogtopia, the largest provider of dog daycare in North America, opened in July 2020 and preschool franchise The Learning Experience opened in November.