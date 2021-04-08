Prescription program aims to lower insulin costs for Connecticut residents

Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo has partnered with CVS Caremark on a new prescription program to lower the costs of insulin needed for residents with diabetes.

The new program will enable Connecticut residents to create a personalized discount card online to obtain certain forms of Novo Nordisk insulin at 50% less than the retail cost. All participating Connecticut pharmacies will accept the cards, with discounted prices ranging from $25 for a 10ml vial of Novolin R to $180 for a 5x3ml NovoLog PenFill Cartridge.

“Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents depend on insulin to manage their diabetes and improve their health, yet many struggle to afford it today,” Lembo said.

“This prescription affordability program will be available statewide to every Connecticut resident – delivering immediate financial relief, particularly to those who remain uninsured or have prohibitively expensive health care coverage.”

The new cards can be obtained from participating pharmacies of through the connecticut.reducedrx.com website.