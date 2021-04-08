XPO Logistics seeking 1,450 more workers

Greenwich-headquartered XPO Logistics has launched a hiring spree to fill 1,450 positions nationwide.

The company is seeking to fill roughly 750 CDL-A commercial truck driver jobs and 700 dockworker positions – including 100 openings for candidates who want to earn pay as a dockworker while training tuition-free to become an XPO commercial driver.

XPO operates 290 service centers across North America and moves more than 17 billion pounds of freight annually.

“We’re proud that our less-than-truckload operations are a strong source of jobs creation and that our customers will have this additional support,” said Josephine Berisha, chief human resources officer, adding the company plans to expand its workforce further “as the year progresses.”