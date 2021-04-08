Home Fairfield XPO Logistics seeking 1,450 more workers

XPO Logistics seeking 1,450 more workers

By
Phil Hall
Greenwich-headquartered XPO Logistics has launched a hiring spree to fill 1,450 positions nationwide.

XPO logisticsThe company is seeking to fill roughly 750 CDL-A commercial truck driver jobs and 700 dockworker positions – including 100 openings for candidates who want to earn pay as a dockworker while training tuition-free to become an XPO commercial driver.

XPO operates 290 service centers across North America and moves more than 17 billion pounds of freight annually.

“We’re proud that our less-than-truckload operations are a strong source of jobs creation  and that our customers will have this additional support,” said Josephine Berisha, chief human resources officer, adding the company plans to expand its workforce further “as the year progresses.”

Phil Hall
