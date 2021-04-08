Garavel Automotive buys Norwalk property for $3.95M as site of Subaru dealership

Zion Properties LLC/Garavel Automotive has bought 520 Main Ave. in Norwalk for $3.95 million. The 34,502-square-foot building is on 2.3-acres and will be redeveloped as a Garavel Subaru dealership.

CBRE’s Jeffrey Gage and Robert Crane represented seller Morganth Properties LLC in the negotiations. In addition, CBRE performed a building condition assessment and a phase one environmental study for the property. Garavel Automotive was represented by Dan DiBuono of Tower Realty Corp.

“The site will house an existing Subaru dealership which is relocating and expanding in Norwalk,” Gage said. “The site, which was formerly leased to Best Friends Pet Hotel, closed when the business was sold to the Lakefield Veterinary Group. We had several potential retail prospects express interest, but Garavel was ideal as the site was best suited for an automotive dealership.”

520 Main Ave. is part of an assemblage for the expanding dealership that included the adjoining 2.95-acre property to the south, owned by Ethan Allen. The sale was conditioned on gaining approvals needed to build a new automotive dealership.