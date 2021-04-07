Stamford’s Harbor Landing apartment complex sells for $73 million

The five-story Harbor Landing apartment complex in Stamford has been sold by Building and Land Technology for $73 million to joint venture partners Monday Properties and Neo Capital.

Located at 28 and 30 Southfield Ave. and situated on nearly 3 acres of waterfront property in the city’s Harbor Point neighborhood, the multifamily asset is currently 95% leased.

It includes studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, along with amenities such as a resort-style pool, club room, fitness center and an outdoor sundeck.

Rents at the complex, which will be managed by Lincoln Property Co., range from $1,800 to $2,000 a month.

“The Harbor Landing acquisition is a major milestone for us and a testament to our commitment to building our multifamily portfolio,” said Adam Carr, Monday Properties’ EVP of investments. “The property features exceptional, high-quality finishes, state-of-the-art amenities and provides access to a competitive, growing market that has not only survived but thrived during Covid-19.”

The JLL capital markets team of Jose Cruz, Steve Simonelli, Michael Oliver and Kevin O’Hearn brokered the transaction.