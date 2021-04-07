Elite Airways to fly from Westchester to Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard

New airline service between Westchester and the islands of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard off Cape Cod was announced today by Elite Aiways, which is based is Portland, Maine.

Elite operates scheduled service and charters throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Caribbean and South America.

Elite said it will be flying regional jets between Westchester County Airport and Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard seven days a week with one round trip a day to each island. The Nantucket service begins May 27 and the Martha’s Vineyard flights start May 28. Fares begin at $129 each way. Flying time would be about 45 minutes.

In announcing the new service, Elite Airways President John Pearsall said, “We believe this new service will be well received by vacationers and islanders, and we wish to thank airport officials for their support.”

He pointed out that the airline does not charge ticket change fees, takes the first-checked bag and carry-ons free and accommodates family pets.

Elite Airways was founded in 2006 as a charter service provider to professional and college sports teams, individuals and corporations. In 2014, Elite started adding scheduled routes. In 2019, the airline opened a 27,000-square-foot maintenance facility at Maine’s Auburn-Lewiston Airport. The airline operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200 and CRJ-700 regional jet airliners.