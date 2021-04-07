Baris Oran named CFO at XPO Logistics spinoff GXO

Baris Oran will become the chief financial officer of GXO Logistics, Inc., the intended spinoff of XPO’s logistics business, effective May 1.

Oran’s 20-year finance career includes C-suite roles with multinational market leaders. He most recently served as CFO of the Sabanci Group, one of Turkey’s largest publicly traded companies, with subsidiaries in the industrial, retail and financial services sectors and over $15 billion of combined revenue.

As CFO, he executed numerous IPO, M&A and divestiture transactions, improved capital allocation and led deleveraging and risk management initiatives, according to a press release.

Oran’s earlier roles include head of finance for Sabanci and CFO of Kordsa, a global industrial reinforcement technologies company. He has served as chairman, vice chairman or board member of eight public companies and four private companies, including chairman of the board of Teknosa, a retailer in the Sabanci Group.

Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, based in Greenwich, said: “Baris is a high-impact CFO with a track record of aligning finance organizations with strategy to support value creation. Our GXO leadership team now has five world-class executives, with more to follow.”

As previously reported, XPO expects to complete the spinoff of its logistics business as a separate, publicly traded company in the second half of 2021. Operations at the world’s second-largest contract logistics provider include approximately 890 locations in 27 countries.