Leadership transition at Bridgeport’s Antinozzi Associates

Antinozzi Associates principal Paul Antinozzi has announced that the Bridgeport architectural firm will now be led by principals Michael Ayles, Paul Lisi and Michael LoSasso.

Antinozzi will remain as principal emeritus while Ayles, Lisi and LoSasso take on the day-to-day management of the company.

The transition will position Antinozzi Associates to build upon the success of its 65-year history and implement a succession plan for the coming years.