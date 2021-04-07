12 Fairfield County residents cited in Forbes world’s billionaires list

Twelve of Fairfield County’s wealthiest residents were included in Forbes’ latest World’s Billionaires List.

Ray Dalio, founder of the Westport-based Bridgewater Associates hedge fund, was the highest-ranking Connecticut resident on the list, with an 80th place ranking and $20.3 billion net worth.

Steve Cohen of Stamford-based Point72 Asset Management ranked 119th and had the second-highest net worth in Connecticut at $16 billion.

Greenwich resident Alexandre Behring, co-founder and managing partner at 3G Capital and executive chairman of Restaurant Brands International, placed 369th with a net worth of $7 billion. Darien’s Andreas Halvorsen, co-founder of the hedge fund Viking Global Investors, ranked 421st with a net worth of $6.3 billion.

Other Fairfield County residents on the list were Greenwich residents hedge fund manager Stephen Mandel Jr. with $3.9 billion in wealth and Christian Haub, CEO of Tengelmann Group, maintaining his wealth of $3 billion. XPO Logistics CEO Bradley Jacobs carried $2.9 billion and WWE chieftain Vincent McMahon is worth $2.1 billion.

Greenwich’s Mario Gabelli, CEO of Rye-headquartered Gabelli Asset Management, is worth $1.8 billion and Danbury’s Peter Buck, co-founder of the Subway sandwich shop chain, is worth $1.7 billion.

Greenwich’s Lucy Stitzer and her sister, Old Lyme resident Alexandra Daitch, the heiresses of the Cargill fortune, were both worth $1.7 billion and Clifford Arness, co-founder of Greenwich’s AQR Capital Management, was worth $1.4 billion.

As for the top of the Forbes list, the world’s richest people were Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $177 billion and Tesla founder Elon Musk at $151 billion.