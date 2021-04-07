Home Economy 12 Fairfield County residents cited in Forbes world’s billionaires list

12 Fairfield County residents cited in Forbes world’s billionaires list

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

Twelve of Fairfield County’s wealthiest residents were included in Forbes’ latest World’s Billionaires List.

Steve Cohen Ray Dalio Forbes
Cohen                                                   Dalio

Ray Dalio, founder of the Westport-based Bridgewater Associates hedge fund, was the highest-ranking Connecticut resident on the list, with an 80th place ranking and $20.3 billion net worth.

Steve Cohen of Stamford-based Point72 Asset Management ranked 119th and had the second-highest net worth in Connecticut at $16 billion.

Greenwich resident Alexandre Behring, co-founder and managing partner at 3G Capital and executive chairman of Restaurant Brands International, placed 369th with a net worth of $7 billion. Darien’s Andreas Halvorsen, co-founder of the hedge fund Viking Global Investors, ranked 421st with a net worth of $6.3 billion.

Other Fairfield County residents on the list were Greenwich residents hedge fund manager Stephen Mandel Jr. with $3.9 billion in wealth and Christian Haub, CEO of Tengelmann Group, maintaining his wealth of $3 billion. XPO Logistics CEO Bradley Jacobs carried $2.9 billion and WWE chieftain Vincent McMahon is worth $2.1 billion.

Greenwich’s Mario Gabelli, CEO of Rye-headquartered Gabelli Asset Management, is worth $1.8 billion and Danbury’s Peter Buck, co-founder of the Subway sandwich shop chain, is worth $1.7 billion.

Greenwich’s Lucy Stitzer and her sister, Old Lyme resident Alexandra Daitch, the heiresses of the Cargill fortune, were both worth $1.7 billion and Clifford Arness, co-founder of Greenwich’s AQR Capital Management, was worth $1.4 billion.

As for the top of the Forbes list, the world’s richest people were Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $177 billion and Tesla founder Elon Musk at $151 billion.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articleLeadership transition at Bridgeport’s Antinozzi Associates
Next articleNestlé Waters North America renamed BlueTriton Brands
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here