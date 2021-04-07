Nestlé Waters North America renamed BlueTriton Brands

Stamford-based Nestlé Waters North America, which was sold by its Swiss parent company in February for $4.3 billion to One Rock Capital Partners in partnership with Metropoulos & Co., has been renamed BlueTriton Brands.

The Company’s international premium brands including Perrier, S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna were not a part of the deal.

According to the brand’s new owners, the name is a combination of Triton, the god of the sea in classical Greek mythology, and the color blue, symbolizing water. The new owners of the product portfolio – which includes Poland Spring, Deer Park, Ozarka, Arrowhead, Ice Mountain and Pure Life – did not say if the product packaging will be changed to reflect the new brand name.

“I am very excited to join with my One Rock partners and lead this company as we begin a new chapter together as BlueTriton, building on the rich heritage of our historic, iconic, and beloved brands,” said Dean Metropoulos, chairman and interim CEO of BlueTriton Brands.

“We have all become increasingly aware of how critical our products and their rapidly evolving innovations are to human wellness and our communities. Our unique U.S. and Canadian platforms provide us opportunities to touch every consumer, in all facets of their lives, and we look forward to strengthening our bonds with consumers and communities by leading with innovation and relevance.”