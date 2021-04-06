Springtide Child Development Center opens autism treatment facility in Ridgefield

Springtide Child Development Center has opened a second Fairfield County location at 35 Copps Hill Road in Ridgefield.

The new facility joins the organization’s first location at 126 Monroe Turnpike in Trumbull, which opened in March 2020.

Springtide focuses on autism treatment for children between ages 2 and 18 through applied behavior analysis therapy, occupational and speech therapy within a single facility. Springtide also focuses on specific needs, including language acquisition, social skills, school readiness and functional living skills.

“There are few parental pressures more staggering than trying to coordinate schedules, insurance and proper care for a child diagnosed with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder),” said Jia Jia Ye, cofounder and CEO of Springtide.

“The demand for qualified care for ASD outgrew the supply. Critical to success is one-on-one in person treatment where practitioners can work together to develop a plan, share insights and pivot with the individual child and family’s developing needs. This format is critical to our mission of treatment at Springtide.”