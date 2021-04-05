Amtrak expands service and amenities on Acela trains

Amtrak has announced the expansion of Acela service for the Northeast corridor along with lower fares and improved amenities on its trains.

Beginning today, two additional weekday daily round-trip Acela trains will be running between Boston and Washington, D.C. Business class travelers who book at 14 days in advance can secure fares on the Washington-New York and Boston-Washington routes starting at $69, the Boston-New York route starting at $59, and the New York-Philadelphia route starting at $49.

Amtrak stated that its new fleet of Acela trains will feature nearly 25% more seats, personal outlets, USB ports and adjustable reading lights at every seat, complimentary Wi-Fi, larger restrooms and improved accessibility for people with disabilities.

“This is a great opportunity for customers who might not have previously considered taking Acela because they assumed it was geared toward business travelers or perhaps thought it was out of their price range,” said Roger Harris, executive vice president and chief marketing and revenue officer of Amtrak.

“As customers feel more confident traveling again, we will continue to ensure a premium travel experience onboard our Acela trains to take our passengers where they want to go safely and comfortably.”