Schumer invites GOP support for infrastructure package; spotlights aid for Westchester and Hudson Valley

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told the Business Journal that he’d welcome Republican cooperation in gaining Senate passage of the newly proposed $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs package that would be a follow-up to the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act.

The rescue plan had passed the Senate on a 50-49 party line vote. Republicans led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have been quick to criticize the Biden administration’s proposal, with McConnell declaring that the Republicans did not intend to support it.

Schumer visited the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester on April 1 where, at a news conference held under the marquee, he outlined the funding that’s coming to Westchester, Rockland and other Hudson Valley areas as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act. He was joined by county, state and local officials along with U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones, who represents Rockland and much of Westchester.

“We always prefer to work in a bipartisan way and we welcome our Republicans. In the past they’ve been for infrastructure,” Schumer said when questioned by the Business Journal.

“But, the bottom line for us is to get big, bold change in this country. We hope our Republican colleagues will join us but if not we’ll have to go forward on our own and we will figure out the best path. The American Jobs Plan as it is now called will create millions of jobs many of which will go to people who are impoverished, who have never had good-paying jobs. It will make our infrastructure so much greener so we can deal with climate change. It will do so much good for this country.”

Schumer said the goal is to not just “get out of the Covid ditch” but to get the economy really moving again with wage and other growth at the 3%, 4% and 5% levels.

“We hope our Republican colleagues will join us but if they don’t we’ll have to go forward on our own,” Schumer said.

Schumer said that the infrastructure and jobs proposal will not only create a slew of new employment opportunities but also make physical fixes and improvements throughout the U.S. that have long been needed.

Schumer highlighted the Save Our Stages provision of the American Rescue Plan Act that dedicates another $1.25 billion for independent live venues, performing arts organizations, independent movie theaters and other cultural institutions. The first federal Covid relief package from last December included $15 billion for entertainment and cultural venues. The new plan also gives venues access to Paycheck Protection Program loans and special grants for operators of venues that have been shuttered.

“Independent venues, like theaters, concert halls and cinemas, are the beating heart of New York’s cultural life and a driving force in the local economy, “ Schumer said. “Getting federal dollars into the hands of struggling small businesses, like independent venues in the lower Hudson Valley, not only makes sense, but it’s the curtain call needed to keep live music venues like Capitol Theatre going.”

Schumer said that the American Rescue Plan likely would have a $100 billion impact on New York. That includes the additional round of direct stimulus checks for Hudson Valley residents, additional aid for vaccine distribution, critical pension relief, an expanded Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit, new rental assistance, agriculture and nutrition assistance, direct local fiscal relief and a dedicated relief fund for the struggling restaurant industry, all of which adds up to essential relief for countless families, workers, restaurants, more independent live venues and small businesses across the state.

Direct payments to more than 601,000 households in the lower Hudson Valley are expected to total $1.5 billion. At least 449,000 households in Westchester County will receive approximately $1.1 billion and an estimated 152,000 households in Rockland County will receive approximately $378.5 million, according to Schumer.

More than $23.8 billion in state and local aid will be going to New York, with more than $910 million going directly to the Hudson Valley. Westchester County is due to receive more than $187.64 million in federal aid through the rescue plan while Rockland is due to receive $63 million and Putnam $19.07 million. Municipalities in Westchester are due to receive a total of $250 million while $35 million is allocated for Rockland municipalities.

Rental assistance in the American Rescue Plan includes $18 million for Westchester, $4.7 million for Yonkers and $7.6 million for Rockland.

Westchester County Airport is in line to receive $8.9 million in fresh federal funding while the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates Metro-North Railroad, will receive $7 billion in funding.

“The American Rescue Plan finally provides relief at the scale that the Covid-19 pandemic and so many other social ills require,” Jones said. “This is transformative. This pandemic has taken a toll on small business and the arts, the very things that bring vibrancy and character to our communities including right here in Port Chester.”

Westchester County Executive George Latimer noted that the Port Chester economy, like those of numerous other communities, was crippled by the pandemic along with the measures that had to be put in place to control spread of the virus.

“Business people were, like, ‘What can I do, how can I go forward,’” Latimer said. “This bill addresses those things in a direct fashion. So, what is government about? It’s about solving problems that people have.”