Top Dog Food sniffs out lease deal for Stratford warehouse

Top Dog Food and Supply has leased approximately 5,000 square feet of warehouse space at 526 Benton St. in Stratford.

The building is owned by 526 Benton Street LLC and is partly occupied by Agissar Mailex Co.

Bruce Wettenstein, partner with Vidal/Wettenstein, negotiated the terms of the five-year lease with Top Dog and was the listing broker.

Top Dog will utilize the space for sales and marketing, storage and distribution of its core product, raw dog food. It is the exclusive New England distributor for Top Quality Dog Food.