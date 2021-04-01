26,000 square feet of lease extensions signed at 1000 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport

26,000 square feet of lease extensions signed at 1000 Lafayette Blvd. in...

A total of 26,000 square feet is involved with four lease extensions at 1000 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport.

Avison Young represented landlord Shelbourne Global Solutions on the following long-term lease extensions: The U.S. Attorney Office for 14,096 square feet; the DEA for 9,930 square feet; Samuel Wilson Jr. for 1,031 square feet; and Premiere Advisory Group for 1,000 square feet.

The building has also welcomed Fruta Café & Deli to its lobby level. Sean Cahill, principal and managing director of Avison Young’s Fairfield/Westchester office, made the announcement.