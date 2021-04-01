Home Fairfield 26,000 square feet of lease extensions signed at 1000 Lafayette Blvd. in...

26,000 square feet of lease extensions signed at 1000 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport

By
Kevin Zimmerman
-
SHARE

A total of 26,000 square feet is involved with four lease extensions at 1000 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport.

1000 Lafayette
1000 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport.

Avison Young represented landlord Shelbourne Global Solutions on the following long-term lease extensions: The U.S. Attorney Office for 14,096 square feet; the DEA for 9,930 square feet; Samuel Wilson Jr. for 1,031 square feet; and Premiere Advisory Group for 1,000 square feet.

The building has also welcomed Fruta Café & Deli to its lobby level.

Sean Cahill, principal and managing director of Avison Young’s Fairfield/Westchester office, made the announcement.

In addition to Cahill, Avison Young Senior Associate Christopher Grundy and Vice President Lori Baker represented Shelbourne.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here