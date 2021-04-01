Home Fairfield Greenwich’s Diamond S Shipping merged with International Seaways

Greenwich’s Diamond S Shipping merged with International Seaways

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

Diamond S Shipping Inc., the Greenwich-based tanker company, announced its merger with New York City-headquartered rival International Seaways Inc. (INSW) in a stock-for-stock transaction.

The merger will create the second largest U.S.-listed tanker company by vessel count and the third largest by deadweight, with a fleet of 100 vessels, a workforce of more than 2,200 employees, shipping revenues of more than $1 billion and an enterprise value of about $2 billion.

According to the companies, INSW and Diamond S shareholders will own approximately 55.75% and 44.25% of the combined company, respectively, using fully diluted share counts as of March 30.

The merged entity will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the INSW ticker, with Diamond S’ DSSI ticker being retired. INSW’s Douglas Wheat, Lois Zabrocky and Jeffrey Pribor will continue to serve in their roles as the chairman of the board of directors, CEO and chief financial officer.

Diamond S CEO Craig Stevenson Jr. will join the board of directors of INSW and serve as a special adviser to the CEO for a six-month transition period.

“By combining our fleet and capabilities with INSW’s world-class operations, we believe the merger will significantly benefit each company’s stakeholders as market conditions improve,” Stevenson said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articleTwo-tower, 315-unit project proposed for Mount Vernon
Next articleCT receives first bond rating upgrade in over two decades
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here