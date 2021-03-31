Gov. Cuomo signs bill legalizing recreational marijuana

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo this morning signed into law the legislation that was passed yesterday by the New York state Legislature to legalize the use of marijuana by adults. The Senate voted 40-23, while the Assembly voted 100-49.

“This is a historic day in New York – one that rights the wrongs of the past by putting an end to harsh prison sentences, embraces an industry that will grow the Empire State’s economy, and prioritizes marginalized communities so those that have suffered the most will be the first to reap the benefits,” Cuomo said in a statement to mark the signing.

“This was one of my top priorities in this year’s State of the State agenda and I’m proud these comprehensive reforms address and balance the social equity, safety and economic impacts of legal adult-use cannabis.”

In addition to legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, the legislation includes expanded use for medical purposes and legalizes the growing of up to six marijuana plants per household. It allows individuals to have with them up to 3 ounces of cannabis and 24 ounces of cannabis concentrate when outside of the home. Previous convictions for possessing or using marijuana would be expunged.

A new regulatory agency under the State Liquor Authority will be established and extensive rules and regulations are to be developed. It is currently anticipated that it may take up to two years for all aspects of the legalization process to be fully implemented.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins of Yonkers characterized the legalization as “a momentous first step in addressing the racial disparities caused by the war on drugs that has plagued our state for too long. This effort was years in the making and we have finally achieved what many thought was impossible, a bill that legalizes marijuana while standing up for social equity, enhancing education and protecting public safety.”

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said,”This legal industry will create jobs across our state, including for those who have had their lives upended by years of unjust drug laws.”