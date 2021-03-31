Connecticut conservancy groups presenting Muddy River/Emerald Necklace event

Sustainable CT and the Connecticut River Conservancy are among the presenters of “Hidden Gems: Revival of the Muddy River within the Emerald Necklace,” a program taking place tomorrow at the Emerald Necklace Conservancy (ENC) in Boston.

The story of the Emerald Necklace – also known as the Muddy River riparian corridor – shows how landscapes along urban waterways provide essential ecosystem connectivity.

This event will review the history of the Muddy River within the Emerald Necklace with ENC President Karen Mauney-Brodek, and will summarize the efforts of the Olmsted 200 movement with guest Barbara A. Yaeger of the National Association of Olmsted Parks.

Olmsted 200 is a national and local celebration scheduled for next year to mark the bicentennial of the birth of Frederic Law Olmsted, the landscape architect, author, and city planner who transformed the American landscape. Over 100 years, he and the Olmsted Firm completed thousands of projects, introducing parks and greenspace across America.

For more information on the event, and to register, visit New England Landscape Futures, folding into Olmsted200 | Park Watershed.