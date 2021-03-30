Team Woofgang & Co. names Amiee Turner exec director

Fairfield nonprofit Team Woofgang & Co. has named Amiee Turner of Bridgeport as its new executive director.

The organization is dedicated to empowering young adults with disabilities through learning a variety of vocational skills by producing, packaging, marketing, and selling quality pet treats, toys, apparel, and accessories.

As executive director, Turner will work closely with staff and the board to ensure the organization can continue to adapt to serve young adults with disabilities through the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak and beyond.

One of her first acts as executive director has been to oversee the completion and opening of Team Woofgang’s new production facility on Fairfield Avenue in the Blackrock neighborhood of Bridgeport. She will also oversee ongoing fundraising, development efforts and the continued evolution and expansion of the nonprofit’s services, programs and retail products.

Turner was the executive administrator at privately held, nonbank mortgage lending firm RealFi. She also served as the executive director of the nonprofit Ocean State Theatre Co. of Rhode Island for over 10 years.

“Amiee is a positive and energetic leader. Her practical approach to problem solving, and passion for leveraging her skills in service of others made her our ideal candidate,” said Amy Stern, Team Woofgang & Co. board president.

“I appreciate the board’s confidence in me, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead such a great organization into our next chapter,” Turner said.